Saint James School of Medicine Receives $30,000 Grant From UNDP for Launch of Bachelor's-Level Program in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

United Nations Development Fund Supported the Development of the New Higher Education Program in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM), a leading institution dedicated to providing quality medical education, is proud to announce the receipt of a $30,000 grant from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This significant financial support will spearhead the launch of an innovative Bachelor's-level program in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, aimed at improving the higher education offering in the country.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The new Bachelor's Degree in Health Sciences is designed to offer comprehensive education and training in health sciences, preparing students for advanced medical degrees and careers in healthcare. With an emphasis on practical skills, research, and community health, the program is set to become a cornerstone of medical education in the Caribbean region.

Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice President of Saint James School of Medicine, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the collaboration. "This generous grant from the UNDP marks a significant milestone for our institution and higher education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The idea for this program came from the Minister of Education of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Honourable Curtis King. With his help and guidance, and the financial support from UNDP, this program will help expand the higher education offering in St. Vincent and the Caribbean. The introduction of this program enables us to expand our academic offerings and reinforces our commitment to training competent, compassionate healthcare professionals capable of addressing global health challenges."

The funding from the UNDP will facilitate the development of state-of-the-art facilities, including modern classrooms, laboratories, and research centers. Additionally, it will support the implementation of community health initiatives, providing students with hands-on experience in addressing health issues within local communities.

Prospective students and interested parties can find more information about the program and application processes on the Saint James School of Medicine website.

About Saint James School of Medicine:

Saint James School of Medicine is committed to offering students a high-quality medical education at an affordable price. With campuses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Anguilla, SJSM is dedicated to producing highly skilled, ethical, and compassionate physicians who are ready to meet the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

