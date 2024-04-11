bolt insurance: Insurtech bolt Appoints SaaS Technology Veteran Matt More as CFO

More brings wealth of experience from SaaS and tech providers, including Block, Salesforce, and ThoughtSpot

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced the appointment of Matt More as CFO for North America.

More joins from ThoughtSpot, a leader in enterprise business intelligence SaaS, where he was VP of Finance and Strategy. In this role, he built the Finance and Strategy organization, leading financial planning and analysis, sales finance, strategic finance, and commissions teams, and supported the company's 5x growth in revenue over the course of his 3.5 year tenure.

More has also worked for other world-class tech companies and enterprise organizations, including Block, Salesforce, and Deloitte. In these roles, he led multiple finance teams, notably Square's Cash App and Caviar finance teams during his six year tenure, as well as directing company-wide financial planning across products, geographies, and customer segments for Salesforce.

"Adding Matt to our executive team is just another example of how bolt is attracting top talent in the industry, further establishing ourselves as the leading insurtech in the U.S.," said Jon Walheim , CEO, North America at bolt. "Matt's extensive experience leading financial operations at some of the top technology and startup organizations will further strengthen our executive team and his addition will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our presence throughout the insurance industry."

In this new role, More will lead the financial planning and reporting for bolt, including being responsible for guiding capital allocation, cash management, and strategic investment decisions.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a recognized and innovative company within the insurance space," said More. "bolt is leading the charge in establishing a new insurance experience for both carriers, distribution partners, and customers alike. I look forward to overseeing the company's financial planning and finance operation, and contributing to the continued growth and success of bolt in the years to come."

By bridging the gap between all parties in the insurance ecosystem, bolt is developing modern methods of delivering insurance to customers at the point of need. The company's proven solutions enable carriers, agents, brokers, and customers to connect with each other seamlessly to enhance access to insurance and transform how insurance is bought and sold.

bolt has grown its innovative platform to include more than 100 insurance providers, including eight of the top 10 P&C insurers. With more than US$50 billion in quoted premiums on the platform annually, bolt offers over 6,000 insurance product variations, and has licenses across all 50 states.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com .

