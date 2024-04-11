ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Partner, Metapro, Announces Crypto Token Sale

Token Generation Event and listing of the $MPRO token is Scheduled for Wednesday April 17, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that its partner, Metapro, is launching a token sale on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

MPRO Token Generation Event (TGE) and Listing Details:

Metapro's ecosystem, comprising Metapro, MPRO Lab, and Web3 Game Arena, is poised to introduce the $MPRO token, marking a significant milestone in the ecosystem's development.

The TGE and listing of the $MPRO token are scheduled for Wednesday April 17, 2024, with an initial price of $0.04. Designed to be the cornerstone of the Metapro Ecosystem, $MPRO is engineered for versatility and functionality in the ecosystem. $MPRO serves multiple roles, including governance, transactions, rewards, as well as acting as the currency for purchasing NODEs within the ecosystem. More information is available at:

Website: https://www.mprolab.io/

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/mprolab_io

Telegram: https://t.me/mprolab

Omnichain Token:

Initially launching on the Ethereum blockchain, $MPRO is anticipated to become an omnichain token through the implementation of LayerZero. This development will enable $MPRO's availability across multiple blockchain networks, enhancing its accessibility and utility.

Core Utilities of $MPRO:

Governance: $MPRO holders will have a say in ecosystem decisions.

Payment Currency: Serves as the primary medium for transactions within the Metapro Ecosystem.

NODE Rewards: Users can earn rewards through ecosystem participation.

Ecosystem Growth: Funds the ongoing development and expansion of the Metapro Ecosystem.

Community Reward Campaigns:

To celebrate the TGE, Metapro is launching three major community reward campaigns with over $340,000 in prize pools:

Daily Telegram Raffle: Join the Official Telegram channel ( https://t.me/mprolab ) for a chance to win one of ten daily prizes of 1,000 $MPRO, totaling 130,000 $MPRO.

$MPRO TGE Celebration Contest: A grand contest with a prize pool exceeding $315,000. Details and contest rules can be found on the Metapro blog.

Zealy Campaign: The Zealy campaign features a prize pool of 375,000 $MPRO.

Partnerships and Achievements:

The Metapro Ecosystem boasts a solid foundation of partnerships across web2 and web3 sectors, including collaborations with Polygon Labs, PGA, AMD, LayerZero, Frenzy, Elympics, Bombee, Paraswap, and ESE. Recently, Metapro became the technological backbone for Virtual Drift Masters, the world's premier drifting event, underscoring its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.

Following a successful $4 million in sales of the Metapro protocol license over the past 14 months, Metapro, supported by the Hive sales team, is targeting a significant sales initiative for Metapro protocol licenses over the next two years.

DISCLAIMER

For the avoidance of doubt, ESE Entertainment Inc. is neither the issuer of the $MPRO tokens nor does it partake in the issuance process. Accordingly, ESE expressly disclaims any and all representations or warranties, whether express or implied, in relation to the $MPRO tokens. This communication is not, and should not be construed as, an encouragement, solicitation, or recommendation to invest or engage in any transaction involving the $MPRO tokens. Individuals considering involvement with the $MPRO tokens or any of Metapro's offerings are strongly urged to perform independent due diligence and seek appropriate professional advice.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About Metapro

Metapro is a leading technology enterprise at the forefront of the web3 gaming sector. The company provides comprehensive web3 gaming solutions, specializing in the creation, management, and distribution of digital assets through advanced blockchain technology and a network of distributed databases. Beyond its core services, Metapro innovates with its proprietary Metapro Protocol, NFTma for NFT integration, secure digital gaming wallet and its Omnichannel Gaming Platform to enhance the gaming experience globally. Metapro is committed to evolving the gaming landscape by empowering asset integration across games and applications. | www.metapro.one

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the launch of Metapro's $MPRO token sale, and the price and timing thereof; the characteristics and functionalities of the $MPRO token; the $MPRO token becoming an omnichain token; the community reward campaigns being launched by Metapro; and ESE's partnership with Metapro and the expected benefits to ESE thereunder. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

For the avoidance of doubt, the $MPRO tokens are not being issued by ESE, and ESE makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, with respect to the $MPRO token. Interested parties are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence regarding the $MPRO token and Metapro's offerings prior to taking any action.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com

