Sharofeel DS hydrates and improves skin softness, flexibility, and smoothness, with proven benefits for haircare

Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - Sharon Personal Care, a global supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products, is set to introduce Sharofeel DS, a revolutionary, 100% natural emollient at in-cosmetics 2024, taking place April 15-20 in Paris. Sharofeel DS, INCI Dioctyldodecyl Succinate, is a crystal clear, odorless liquid designed to elevate skincare and haircare formulations with its sophisticated sensory profile.

Derived from succinic acid and 2-octyl dodecanol, Sharofeel DS improves natural moisturization, skin softness, flexibility and smoothness-elevating skincare formulations with its sophisticated sensory profile. Its molecular structure delivers unique touch and spreadability that is associated with a rich and luxurious skin feel. In testing, this advanced emollient has demonstrated good performance in the dispersion of mineral pigments, including zinc oxide, mica, iron oxides, and titanium dioxide.

"Sharofeel DS marks a significant milestone for Sharon Personal Care and our commitment to innovation in the personal care industry," says Naama Eylon, CEO of Sharon Personal Care. "This revolutionary product is the result of extensive research and collaboration by our dedicated team, who are passionate about developing environmentally friendly ingredient solutions that push the boundaries of performance."

In addition to skin care, applications for Sharofeel DS include anhydrous make up (lipstick) and mineral sunscreen. Product testing has also revealed that the emollient has exceptional thermal stability, underscoring its versatility and suitability as a heat protector for hair styling and other haircare applications.

During in-cosmetics 2024, Sharon Personal Care will be providing demonstrations of Sharofeel DS as well as SharoHYAL® Moringa, an innovative haircare technology they will unveil at the show. Attendees can see these demonstrations in Sharon's booth, 1K70. The company will also host a press conference on Wednesday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. to introduce a groundbreaking multifunctional preservation system. Media interested in attending Sharon's in-cosmetics 2024 press conference can email dgreen@resourceadvantage.com to register.

For information on Sharon Personal Care, visit https://sharonpc.com.

About Sharon Personal Care

Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products - with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservatives, building blocks, functional chemistries, Bio-active ingredients and Oleosome technology. Today's Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market. The company employs more than 100 people worldwide, with manufacturing and scientific facilities on three continents.

