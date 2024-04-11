Technology Partnership Enables Mutual Customers to Reduce Cloud Risk and Expedite Forensic Investigations of Critical Cloud Resources

Cado Security, provider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, today announces its partnership with cloud security provider Wiz and joins Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform. Cado Security enhances WIN by bringing the power of the Cado Security platform to the partner ecosystem so that Wiz customers can seamlessly integrate Cado into their existing cloud security workflows.

Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Customers are enabled to rapidly kick off forensics investigations of AWS EC2 instances and automate forensics investigations of cloud resources using Wiz's one-click forensics capabilities to accelerate the path to root cause and remediation. Gain deep insights into the impact of threats: This integration empowers customers with deep forensics analysis capabilities, such as Cado's AI Investigator, to better understand the root cause, scope, and implications of cloud-based threats, improving an analyst's ability to respond appropriately.

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

"When it comes to incident response, speed is critical to managing risk and reducing the potential impact of threats," said James Campbell, CEO Co-Founder at Cado Security. "With the Cado Security and Wiz integration, our solutions work seamlessly together so that our mutual customers can accelerate response to cloud-based threats and remove common access obstacles that can lead to investigation delays. We are thrilled to partner with Wiz as we collaborate to deliver best-in-class solutions to improve our customers' cloud security posture."

"We are pleased to welcome Cado Security to the WIN platform. This partnership represents our commitment to providing our customers with comprehensive cloud security solutions. By integrating Cado's advanced cloud forensics and incident response capabilities into WIN, we empower our customers to respond swiftly to threats and minimize the impact on their cloud environments," said Oron Noah, Head of Product Extensibility Partnerships at Wiz.

WIN enables a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their cloud and software development lifecycle. Wiz integrates with a wide-range of technologies by partnering with companies like Cado Security to maximize the operational capabilities of organizations in WIN.

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first cloud forensics and incident response platform. By leveraging the scale and speed of the cloud, the Cado platform automates forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to respond at cloud speed. Backed by Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CadoSecurity.

