With cloud-based MASV, the process of moving large files is worry-free for customers, eliminating the need for additional hardware or IT support. The platform's simplicity allows for immediate adoption thanks to its no-code automation and intuitive interface that requires virtually no learning curve. Because MASV integrates with 20-plus cloud integration partners such as Amazon S3, Wasabi Technologies, Box, Dropbox, Frame.io, Google, Microsoft, and many others, it is a natural fit to integrate MASV with these solution workflows.

"The MASV Partner Program is a game-changer for technology providers in the media space," said Jon Riis, Vice President of Partners & Strategic Accounts at MASV. "We are committed to building strong relationships with our partners, ensuring they have all the tools and support necessary to succeed. This program isn't just about providing a service; it's about empowering our partners to drive new revenue while delivering exceptional value to their clients."

By 2025, global data creation is expected to grow to more than 180 zettabytes, driven by an explosion of data in the form of video, AI, scientific computing datasets, and many more sources. With data volumes rapidly increasing, there is a significant opportunity for solution builders worldwide to deploy file transfer infrastructure for their clients. Knowing that MASV's impressive speed and reliability ensure client MFT tools will run both trouble- and configuration-free.

Several partners have already begun to enhance their service portfolios with MASV's dependable file transfer solutions. UK-based media systems integrator Jigsaw24 Media has seen great success with the MASV Solutions Partner Program, implementing an ongoing file-transfer solution for the BFI National Archive.

"Our collaboration with MASV has significantly elevated our service portfolio," said Tim Bridger from Jigsaw24 Media, a premier MASV Solutions Partner. "The partnership is seamless, and our clients are thrilled with the enhanced transfer speeds and reliability. It's a win-win situation for us and our customers."

MASV's innovative pricing strategy is user-focused, positioning MASV as the preferred partner for global organizations looking to enhance their offerings. Introducing clients to MASV gives them an exceptionally user-friendly yet robust file transfer platform that heightens customer satisfaction and streamlines secure, cloud-based workflows.

The MASV Solutions Partner Program is designed with a global reach in mind, offering localized MASV in English, French, German, Dutch, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. The cloud MFT offering is ideal for partners who aim to offer their clients top-tier, secure, and streamlined services. As a security-driven organization, MASV takes pride in surpassing standard cybersecurity benchmarks. The Company's commitment to safeguarding data is evident through its adherence to the highest compliance standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and the TPN Gold Shield.

Why Become a MASV Solutions Partner?

As a consultant or an organization, you are trusted by your clients to navigate their workflow challenges. Partnering with MASV positions you at the forefront of the industry, providing your clients with an advanced, secure, and user-friendly platform that's faster, easier to use, and more affordable than comparable solutions. Partners gain access to earn incentives, take advantage of sales and technology enablement, and gain access to go-to-market resources.

Interested in being a Solutions Partner? Visit massive.io/solutions-partners to apply and learn more.

About MASV

MASV is a secure cloud software company designed to quickly transfer heavy media files worldwide to meet fast-paced production schedules. Global media organizations rely on MASV to automatically deliver their large files without any restrictions, allowing them to concentrate on their next big deliverable.

To learn more and try MASV for free, visit massive.io.

