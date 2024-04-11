Jennison Associates, the fundamental active equity and fixed income manager of PGIM, the US$1.3 trillion1 global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), has added experienced hires to its client portfolio management and institutional business development teams in London. Jennison has US$207 billion in assets under management worldwide2

Nick Samuels, managing director and client portfolio manager, EMEA, and Stephen Corr, CFA managing director, business development, EMEA, both joined Jennison on April 1, 2024.

Samuels supports Jennison's client relationships across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He previously worked in several client- and research-focused roles throughout his nearly 25-year investment career, most recently as head of manager research at Redington, one of the largest investment consultancies in the UK. Samuels started his career on the emerging market equity team at Schroders, and prior to Redington was a global equity researcher at SEI Investments. He reports to Raj Shant, managing director and lead client portfolio manager for EMEA.

"For more than 50 years, Jennison's bottom-up, fundamental approach has uncovered meaningful investment opportunities for clients," said Shant. "Nick's in-depth knowledge of investment products and his experience solving client challenges will be a strong asset for us as we engage and deepen relationships with clients across Europe."

Corr brings 25 years of industry experience and comes to Jennison from Baillie Gifford, where he served as an investment director for international and global strategies. Prior, Corr held portfolio manager positions at Nikko Asset Management, Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, and BlackRock. He has worked in a number of client engagement-focused roles throughout his extensive career in asset management. Given his deep background in working with clients, Corr will be responsible for the development and management of relationships with institutional investors across EMEA. He reports to Lori McEvoy, managing director and global head of distribution for Jennison.

"Over the last few years, Jennison has been dedicated to strengthening our investment capabilities and client service as the business focuses on global growth," said McEvoy. "Stephen's experience is the perfect fit to help us meet increased demand from clients and expose a broader audience to our unique investment insights and expertise."

Jennison will be making further strategic hires to its investment team both in the US and Asia over the coming months.

