Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced Munil Shah as its new chief technology officer (CTO), bolstering the company's lead as an innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) and customer experience (CX). He will be part of the Talkdesk executive leadership team, reporting to Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer.

Shah, an experienced and accomplished technologist, will lead Talkdesk engineering worldwide. He brings to Talkdesk valuable expertise in building large-scale enterprise software and leading high-performing global teams.

Most recently, Shah was UiPath CTO, Automation Cloud, where he built and led the engineering organization, pivoted the company into a cloud business, and played a strategic role in taking the company through an initial public offering (IPO). Previously, Shah spent 24 years with Microsoft, leading engineering and product teams for several highly successful products, including Azure, Bing, and Windows.

Shah's appointment follows recent news of Talkdesk introducing several groundbreaking and industry-first generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) innovations in CX, including Talkdesk Ascend Connect, Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking, Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail, and Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare. Under Shah's leadership, the Talkdesk engineering organization will accelerate the company's AI roadmap and drive strategic first-to-market technologies that enable AI-first customer experiences for enterprises worldwide.

In addition to his corporate work, Shah is passionate about helping early-stage startups as an advisor and investor. He holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Arizona State University and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, said: "Our focus on engineering has never been more important. Being the AI-powered customer experience leader requires us to get ahead of the innovation curve with first-to-market technologies that will unlock greater efficiency and success for our customers. To do that, we need a CTO who understands how to quickly capture growth opportunities through innovation when markets like AI and automation intersect. Munil is that leader, and I am excited about what he will do here."

Munil Shah, chief technology officer at Talkdesk, stated: "There is a massive shift underway in the software industry with the launch of ChatGPT and GenAI, and the contact center is being impacted tremendously. This is a pivotal moment for Talkdesk as the market for conversational AI and virtual agents is expected to grow rapidly. As Talkdesk CTO, the relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction has to be ingrained in every product we deliver and every capability we enable. I am ready and honored to lead the company into this next era of artificial intelligence, automation, and customer experience innovation."

