INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: WestPack to Co-Locate With Sustainable Manufacturing Expo Next Year

The renowned west coast packaging event will join the all-new sustainable manufacturing show in Anaheim, Feb. 4-5, 2025

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Informa Markets Engineering, the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the advanced manufacturing industry, announces WestPack, the premier trade show on the West Coast for packaging machinery and solutions, will co-locate with the newly launched Sustainable Manufacturing Expo next year. This event will showcase the latest solutions for progressing sustainable manufacturing processes forward, and will debut in Anaheim, California, alongside IME West, the largest annual advanced manufacturing tradeshow in the United States.

California recently passed legislation which will require manufacturers to embrace more sustainable practices, including the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act (SB 54), which targets reducing waste from single-use plastic products and packaging and encourages manufacturers to rethink materials and design for end-of-life recyclability or composability. While manufacturers have until 2030 to comply with this legislation, there is a strong need for solutions and information now.

"Co-locating WestPack with the Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will help packaging professionals find not only the right equipment and materials, but also the expertise they need to stay competitive on the West Coast and around the world," says Melissa Magestro, VP at Informa Markets Engineering and the founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "These two events together create an all-inclusive platform for CPGs, manufacturers and suppliers to collaborate on their sustainability plans for the future."

Lisa McTigue Pierce, Executive Editor, Packaging Digest, Informa Markets Engineering, notes, "When it comes to sustainability, packaging professionals can benefit from a broader, cross-pollination of ideas from sustainability experts. These ideas can fuel creative new designs, as well as production line improvements to help manufacturers meet their stated sustainability goals - and add to the bottom line. Facilities are looking to cut material waste on the packaging line and increase the energy efficiency of their packaging machines. Both help lower manufacturing costs. Sustainability in packaging production is a critical function that directly adds to a company's profits."

The Sustainable Manufacturing Expo and WestPack will take place in the North Hall of the Anaheim Convention Center, alongside IME West - including Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West, Automation Technology (ATX) West, D&M West and Plastec West - which takes place Feb. 4-6, 2025. Attendees will be able to visit all the events with an expo pass.

To stay up to date on the upcoming WestPack, Sustainable Manufacturing Expo or to learn about exhibition opportunities at the event, please visit www.sustainablemanufacturingexpo.com.

