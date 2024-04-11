Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") provides a general corporate update.

In anticipation of the pending marketing campaign to be executed by Hanzo, the Company has been in the process of making changes to its mobile apps, enhancing its infrastructure and launching the new Keek.com website.

The Company has completed its software integration with Hanzo in anticipation of the launch of Hanzo's Keek marketing campaign that is intended to target 100 million users. In anticipation of user growth, the Company has been in the process of enhancing its infrastructure to allow it to accommodate a large number of simultaneous and monthly active users. The infrastructure enhancements are comprehensive and involve upgrades to hardware, software and implementation of a variety of new supporting services. The infrastructure enhancements are scheduled to be completed in early May.

One of the changes to supporting services has been the implementation of site monitoring artificial intelligence to assist live customer service personnel in our ongoing site policing initiatives. The Company wants to ensure that it is able to responsibly police its service in the eventuality of a large influx of users.

The Company is also working on the launch of its new Keek.com website. In addition to allowing users to access Keek content online the new website will contain an enhanced version of the Company's WASDPro online gaming technologies. Users will be able to stream desktop games into the app and eventually sell subscriptions to followers.

Management is confident that its initiatives will provide users with the best social media experience in the industry today and will significantly enhance user conversion rates for its upcoming marketing initiatives.

Keek can be downloaded from the Apple Appstore or from the Google Playstore.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647.789.0074

Mark Itwaru mark@personas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the Annual Filings. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulations. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Corporation will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205057

SOURCE: Personas Social Inc.