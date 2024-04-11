Throtle, Inc.: Throtle's Data Pixel Technology to Enhance HealthVerity Media Measurement and Audience Manager Solutions

HealthVerity to enhance its Media Measurement and Audience Manager solutions using Throtle's data pixel technology for precise campaign targeting and attribution.

RED BANK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Throtle, healthcare's only dedicated identity company, announced today its data pixel technology will be used by HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science. Throtle's pixel technology will enhance HealthVerity Media Measurement, a campaign attribution solution, as well as Audience Manager for precision targeting. The collaboration promises to provide unparalleled data insights for improved campaign efficacy.





Throtle's powerful pixel technology enables the capture of valuable traffic data, which is then matched against their proprietary healthcare identity graph. The integration of these datasets allows for Throtle ID (TID) generation, a unique identifier that provides deep insights into customer behavior and campaign performance.

In turn, HealthVerity has established the nation's largest privacy-protected healthcare data ecosystem by assigning patients a unique but persistent identifier, known as a HealthVerity ID (HVID), that allows patient identities to be accurately resolved over time and across data sources in a HIPAA-compliant manner. Media Measurement synchronizes the TID and HVID to provide the most comprehensive view of the patient journey that includes ad impressions and actual patient behavior, allowing for real-time campaign attribution and optimization. Using Audience Manager, self-directed analytics can be performed, while remaining HIPAA compliant, to gain a deeper understanding of patient behavior and more precisely target optimal audience segments.

The Throtle and HealthVerity collaboration unlocks a myriad of measurement use cases, enabling an unprecedented level of analysis and optimization for healthcare marketing efforts. This collaboration not only enhances the accuracy of campaign measurement, but also empowers marketers to make data-driven decisions, ensuring their messages reach the right audience at the right time with the right impact.

"Throtle is thrilled to collaborate with HealthVerity to bring our advanced identity resolution capabilities to the forefront of healthcare marketing," said Chris Neuner, President of Throtle. "By leveraging our data pixel technology, HealthVerity can offer their clients a deeper understanding of their campaign performance and audience engagement, setting a new standard for precision in healthcare marketing analytics."

Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity, also expressed enthusiasm about the relationship, stating, "By synchronizing Throtle's leading consumer identity resolution with our best-in-class patient identity resolution, our Media Measurement and Audience Manager solutions can provide pharmaceutical companies with previously unattainable insights. Working with Throtle is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our continuous effort to provide the life sciences industry with cutting-edge solutions that drive better outcomes for everyone involved."

This collaboration brings together the strengths of identity resolution and data synchronization to deliver superior insights on the patient journey. As both companies continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare data analytics, the industry can look forward to more personalized, efficient, and effective marketing strategies that benefit healthcare providers and patients alike.

