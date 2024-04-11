Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces Passing of Director John Ellis

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is sad to announce the passing of John Ellis, a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Ellis was appointed to the Board on June 24, 2016, and served on Jaguar's Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee and Safety, Environmental, Technical and Reserves Committee.

Mr. Ellis had a successful career in the mining industry which spanned over 50 years. He previously served as a Director of Mexivada Mining Corp. and was Chairman and CEO of AngloGold North America and Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Inspiration Resources Corp. and CVRD-Inco.

"This is a moment of great sadness for the Jaguar family," said Jeff Kennedy, the Company's Chairman of the Board. "We are mourning the loss of a dear friend and valued colleague. Over the years, John's wealth of knowledge and unquestionable passion for mining have played a key role in Jaguar's successes. On behalf of the Company and the Board, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy and support to John's family."

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

