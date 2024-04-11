Upwind Security: Upwind Introduces an Identity Security Solution: Utilizing Its Unique Runtime Context to Address the CIEM Problem

In 2022, 84% of organizations reported having experienced an identity-related breach

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Today, Upwind is announcing the addition of identity security to its Cloud Security Platform. In the increasingly complex cloud security landscape, organizations must protect their cloud infrastructure and applications from external threats and secure both human and machine identities through the practice of Cloud Identity Entitlement Management (CIEM). Upwind's unique solution uses runtime application and infrastructure data from Application, VMS, Kubernetes, and Identity providers to understand how identities leverage their permissions and uncover and surface critical risks.



Upwind's Identity Authorization Graph

Targeting the core of digital trust and authentication, identity-based attacks continue to rise in the cyber threat landscape. Last year, 84% of organizations reported having experienced an identity-related breach over the course of the last 12 months according to the IDSA in their 2022 Trends in Securing Digital Identities report. The global CIEM market is reacting to those threats and is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.2%.

Managing identity security presents multiple challenges, ranging from the need for thorough auditing and generating compliance reports, to proactively identifying and mitigating risks associated with "high-privileged" identities. To prevent potential security incidents, organizations aim to ensure that identities are configured with the "least privilege" they need to perform their tasks and seek to minimize permissions based on actual usage - often leading to friction as they attempt to balance security best practices with the need for organizational agility.

Upwind leverages runtime insights to give organizations deep identity context and identity risk assessments, simplifying identity management and streamlining auditing and compliance while reducing the attack surface with strengthened Cloud Identity Entitlement Management. This helps you see and control data access across your cloud environments and proactively mitigate risk with a deep discovery of cloud AIM to understand the true permissions of all human and machine identities. Identity Security is part of Upwind's robust Cloud Security Platform, giving Upwind customers full visibility of their human and machine identities and making recommendations for strengthening their identity management.

Amiram Shachar, Upwind's Co-Founder and CEO: "Our Identity Security offering reduces the attack surface through proactive identity risk resolution, performs sophisticated identity-related threat detection and mitigation, optimizes policies for streamlined least privilege and makes it easy to run executive reports for compliance and auditing."

About Upwind

Upwind is the runtime-powered cloud security platform that leverages runtime data to secure your cloud infrastructure, saving security teams countless hours of work by pointing them directly to the root cause of critical risks. It was founded by Amiram Shachar and his founding partners from Spot.io (which was sold to NetApp for $450 million) and is backed by top cybersecurity investors Greylock, Cyberstarts, Leaders Fund, Craft Ventures, Cerca Partners, Sheva, a VC fund founded by former NBA player Omri Casspi, and Penny Jar, a VC fund backed by NBA superstar, Steph Curry. The company secured $80 million in funding within only 11 months.

Contact Information:

Mia Balaban

Media Consultant

mia@shalomtelaviv.com

SOURCE: Upwind

View the original press release on newswire.com.