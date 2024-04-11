Questar Entertainment: GoTraveler Available on VIZIO WatchFree+

Questar Entertainment's GoTraveler, the largest travel channel in North America, is thrilled to announce their launch of the GoTraveler channel on VIZIO's free streaming service, WatchFree+.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Questar Entertainment's GoTraveler, the largest travel channel in North America, is thrilled to announce their launch of the GoTraveler channel on VIZIO's free streaming service, WatchFree+. This innovative travel channel provides viewers with the opportunity to experience a world of colorful destinations, breathtaking adventures and cultural cuisines, all from the comfort of their home.





"We're incredibly proud to feature GoTraveler on VIZIO WatchFree+," shares Josh da Silva, Vice President of Questar Entertainment. "VIZIO's dedication to offering free entertainment to its viewers is truly commendable, and we're grateful to be a part of it. Making entertainment accessible to everyone lies at the heart of our company's values."

GoTraveler's launch on VIZIO WatchFree+ comes at a time when consumers gear up for their summer getaways. With its immersive and captivating content, GoTraveler is positioned to become the go-to destination for viewers seeking travel inspiration.

GoTraveler offers a captivating lineup of programming, including favorites like "Anthony Bourdain: A Cook's Tour," "Rick Steves' Europe," "Me, Myself, and the World: The Art of Solo Travel," "Mexico One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless," "Travels with Darley," and much more.

VIZIO WatchFree+ is a free streaming service that provides access to premium entertainment to millions of VIZIO Smart TV users. The GoTraveler channel joins an ever-expanding library of content on WatchFree+, including news, sports, movies, TV shows, kids and family entertainment and more.

GoTraveler is available on VIZIO WatchFree+ on Channel 1075 in the Food and Travel category.

About Questar Entertainment

Questar has innovated across entertainment for nearly 40 years. Originally a home video pioneer, today Questar is a leader in full-service OTT, production, acquisition, and distribution. Through its streaming networks - GoTraveler, FamilyTime, and Hipstr - Questar curates award-winning TV shows, specials, documentaries, and independent films. Questar delivers these channels as well as a library of top-tier content to the largest players in media.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

