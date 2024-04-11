Pro Farm Group Inc and Ingenium Group LLC Announce Zero Waste Achievement

DAVIS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Pro Farm Group Inc. (ProFarm), a subsidiary of Bioceres Crop Solutions, is proud to announce the achievement of Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) certification. Guided by Ingenium Group LLC (Ingenium) and its Destination Zero team, ProFarm attained TRUE Gold certification for the zero waste efforts of its Davis, CA campus.

TRUE is a zero waste certification administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). The certification evaluates how businesses perform in minimizing their non-hazardous, solid waste and maximizing their resource efficiency. In achieving TRUE Gold, ProFarm earned 54 points in a variety of categories including: redesign, reduce, reuse, compost (re-earth), recycle, zero waste reporting, diversion, zero waste purchasing, leadership, training, zero waste analysis, upstream management, hazardous waste prevention, closed loop systems, and innovation.

Stephanie Barger, Director of Market Transformation at TRUE praised ProFarm's achievement: "We honor ProFarm's zero waste leadership. Their facility is the first TRUE-certified project in the city of Davis, California and the first TRUE-certified company in the biologically-based agricultural products research and development sector."

ProFarm partnered with Ingenium to determine its baseline waste diversion rate in 2021. Together the Destination Zero and Davis Sustainability Teams began implementing critical changes to ProFarm's organizational processes and procurement to achieve zero waste. By prioritizing reduction and reuse initiatives, the Davis campus successfully eliminated more than 94,000 pounds of material that would have been wasted and directed an additional 49,800 pounds to recycling and organics outlets. Now, more than 93.3% of all solid waste materials generated at the campus are diverted away from landfills and waste-to-energy (WTE) incineration facilities.

Levon Sarkissian, Managing Director - North America, ProFarm Group, shared his enthusiasm: "While promoting grower adoption of our biologically-based agricultural inputs is our single greatest contribution to a more sustainable food system, achieving TRUE certification for zero waste at our Davis, CA campus highlights one of many initiatives ProFarm has undertaken to invest in operational solutions focused on mitigating the negative impacts of climate change. This certification, coupled with our recent conversion to zero-emission, all-renewable energy sources at our North American manufacturing sites highlights our commitment to produce products that promote climate resilience for our customers and the global food system."

This accomplishment signifies yet another milestone for Ingenium's Destination Zero team, highlighting their pivotal role in leading organizations towards top tier sustainability standards.

"ProFarm's success is a testament to our effective framework and the steadfast dedication of their entire team," said Noelle Bugaj, Destination Zero Program Manager, Ingenium. "Zero waste is an opportunity with far reaching environmental, public health, and economic implications. By prioritizing data-driven, verifiable, and people-centered solutions we're guiding organizations and entire communities to a more resilient future."

With this achievement, ProFarm joins the ranks of a growing number of industry leaders that understand the true risk of inaction and the critical need to substantiate their sustainability initiatives.

About ProFarm Group Inc. ProFarm Group Inc., a subsidiary of Bioceres Crop Solutions, is a pioneer in the discovery and development of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. ProFarm has one of the largest portfolios of biological crop solutions globally, leading the movement toward a more sustainable world through agriculture. Learn more at www.ProFarmGroup.com.

About Ingenium Group LLC Ingenium Group LLC, with its mission "To care for your world," focuses on protecting the environment and ensuring community safety through innovative and sustainable waste solutions. Ingenium's Destination Zero team specializes in guiding organizations toward waste reduction and sustainable operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.pureingenium.com/sustainable-options/zero-waste-certification.

About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)

GBCI® is the world's leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body. Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates within the framework of the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL Building Standard, the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), TRUE certification for zero waste and Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits. Visit gbci.org.

