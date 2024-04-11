WEBALO, INC.: Webalo Launches AI-Enabled Version of Its Connected Worker Platform

Webalo 8.0 Revolutionizes the Adoption, Deployment, and Operation of Connected Worker Applications

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Webalo, the Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce, announced today the release of Webalo 8.0, its latest innovation aimed at revolutionizing the frontline workforce experience. Webalo's AI-enabled Platform redefines how businesses can engage with their workforce and optimize operational efficiency.

Key new features include AI enablement that:

Transforms how connected worker apps are generated: Webalo's AI-enabled app generation capabilities automatically convert existing business processes into digital apps, reducing the cost and accelerating the deployment of connected worker apps by 100x.

Webalo's AI-enabled app generation capabilities automatically convert existing business processes into digital apps, reducing the cost and accelerating the deployment of connected worker apps by 100x. Transforms how the workforce can access and interact with all operational data: Frontline workers can ask natural language questions to query real-time process, system, and content data, and receive immediate responses that facilitate informed and actionable decision-making in all areas of operations.

Frontline workers can ask natural language questions to query real-time process, system, and content data, and receive immediate responses that facilitate informed and actionable decision-making in all areas of operations. Transforms how the Corporation can leverage the value of operational data across the whole business: Webalo facilitates real-time monitoring of operational activity, identifies patterns and trends, and highlights inefficiencies and bottlenecks to offer guided insights for optimizing processes, fostering continuous improvement, and promoting standardization across the enterprise.

"Webalo 8.0 represents a monumental leap forward in our commitment to empowering businesses with a cutting-edge connected worker platform," said Peter Price, Webalo CEO. "By AI enabling our powerful connected worker platform, we're revolutionizing the way organizations interact with their workforce and operational data. With this release, we're dramatically simplifying app generation, and we're unlocking profound insights that drive real-time decision-making and enhance productivity. As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on providing a seamless and efficient journey for our customers, ensuring they stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape."

Webalo's new AI-enabled release represents a major advancement in the connected worker market, offering unparalleled capabilities to enhance the frontline workforce experience. With these innovations, organizations can now empower their businesses with one platform that unites people, processes and systems in real time.

