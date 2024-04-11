Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - Osprey Advanced Materials Corp. ("Osprey" or the "Company") announces with great sadness the news of passing of its co-founder Dale Schultz and its advisor Keith Brogoitti.

Dale Joel Schultz passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the Temiskaming District Hospital, at the age of 58. Dale was a co-founder of Osprey and its parent company Cachee Gold Mines Corp., in mid 2020, he led a number of initiatives including the exploration of the Company's Launay Gold Project in Quebec, and most recently the acquisition of the Company's Titan Project near Temagami, Ontario.

Alex Storcheus, CEO of Osprey commented: "Dale will be deeply missed by the Osprey team. I will always remember Dale a kind person with practical problem-solving abilities and charismatic enthusiasm for mineral exploration. It was a privilege to work with Dale under his guidance and mentorship over the last several years and I wish to express my deepest condolences to Dale's family. May you rest in peace, my friend."

Brian Youngs, VP Exploration of Osprey commented: "The loss of my dear friend Dale, is devasting to me personally. We shared many adventures and discoveries. Together, we had common goals and aspirations for our projects. Dale was a brilliant Geologist, mentor and friend. He will be missed as we continue the projects he initiated. Sending my deepest sympathy to his family and friends. Till our next adventure."

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's memory may be made to the Ore Gangue Alumni Bursary Fund https://www.oregangue.org/alumni-fund. Online condolences can be shared at https://memorials-en.buffamleveille.com/dale-schultz/5409213/index.php.

With sorrow we also announce that Keith Brogoitti passed away on March 21, 2024, in Canon City, Colorado. Keith was involved with Osprey from the very early days of the Company and most recently assisted in digitizing the historic Titan Project data using modern software tools.

Alex Storcheus, CEO of Osprey continued: "While I haven't known Keith for a very long time, every opportunity to interact with him was a great pleasure. I will remember Keith as an honest and passionate person with a keen eye for detail who loved his family very much. Everyone who has worked with him had only the best things to say about him and his kindness was truly heartwarming. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Brian Youngs, VP Exploration of Osprey continued: "Shocked by the sudden passing of my friend Keith, I was introduced to him by Dale several years ago. I am missing our daily phone conversations; Keith was my go-to guy for mapping and IT support and general sounding board. I certainly will miss his recounting of past projects and accomplishments. My condolences to his family. Go with God."

