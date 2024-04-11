The authorities in Chad have launched a tender for solar-diesel hybrid projects with battery storage, featuring a combined 4 MW of solar capacity and 2 MWh of daily storage. Chad has launched a tender for the construction of three PV diesel-hybrid power plants with storage batteries. The plants will be built in the towns of Bongor and Bol in the west of the country and Biltine in the east. The African Development Bank is funding the the Chad Electric Power Sector Support Project (PASET). According to online guidance, the plant in Bongor will feature a 2 MW solar plant alongside daily storage of ...

