New figures from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) show that wind and solar power curtailment increased significantly to 1. 76 TWh over the past 12 months, from 0. 57 TWh in fiscal 2022 and 0. 53 TWh in fiscal 2023. Renewable energy curtailment soared in Japan in fiscal 2023, which spans from April 2023 to March 2024. According to Japan's Renewable Energy Institute, which relies on data provided by METI, solar and wind energy curtailment grew from approximately 0. 10 TWh in fiscal 2018 to around 1. 76 TWh in the last fiscal year. "This value is more than double those in ...

