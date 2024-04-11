Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
11.04.2024
Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Amagi Reports Remarkable Growth of Broadcast and FAST Channels on Google Cloud

Introduces Next-Gen Channel Origination via CLOUDPORT and Enhances Monetization with THUNDERSTORM SSAI

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV today announced a strong surge in its customer deployments of broadcast and FAST channels on Google Cloud. Its channel growth of over 30 percent on Google Cloud in the last six months underscores Amagi's steadfast commitment to providing its customers with cutting-edge and cost-efficient cloud-native technology, and a seamless experience to manage their digital linear and broadcast workflows.

Amagi Reports Remarkable Growth of Broadcast and FAST Channels on Google Cloud

Witnessing a consistent demand for digital linear channels deployed on Google Cloud, Amagi has recorded an impressive ~30 percent Month-on-Month (MoM) increase in Hours of Viewing (HOV) and a parallel increase in ad impressions over the last six months using our Amagi CloudPort playout and ThunderStorm monetization software. This growth reaffirms the continuing market traction for the combined cloud solutions from Amagi and Google Cloud to reshape the cloud broadcast and streaming landscape.

"Amagi's collaboration with Google Cloud reinforces our vision to provide pioneering cloud solutions to the broadcasting and streaming industry. With Google Cloud's robust cloud infrastructure, we're now able to offer a full range of broadcast-grade advanced playout features tailored not just for FAST content consumption, but also for traditional cable. Additionally, with access to advanced ad formats and rich analytics capabilities, we empower content owners to optimize their content delivery and monetization strategies. With Google Cloud, Amagi is driving innovation in cloud-based broadcasting, while ensuring high broadcast-grade quality at very competitive costs," remarked Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi.

Anil Saboo, Director, Industry ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Amagi is a leader in cloud adoption for the broadcast industry. In partnering with Google Cloud, Amagi is harnessing the power of Google Cloud to drive growth in the media and entertainment sector. Their approach to channel origination and monetization stands as a testament to what cloud technology can achieve in today's digital age."

This dynamic collaboration and joint initiatives include comprehensive customer engagement and practitioner training sessions for Google Cloud Media experts, aimed at showcasing the value proposition of Amagi's software products.

About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 3800+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bangalore, Zagreb, and Lodz.

Amagi Contact:
Aashish Washikar
Director - Corporate Communications
Email: aashish.washikar@amagi.com
+91-9533390005

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384509/Amagi_Google_Cloud.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amagi-reports-remarkable-growth-of-broadcast-and-fast-channels-on-google-cloud-302114210.html

