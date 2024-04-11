Embracing the Inclusive Core Value With Motorola Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Motorola Solutions:

At Motorola Solutions, inclusion is deeply ingrained in our identity as a company. Our commitment to solving for safer starts from within, with our dedication to creating an inclusive workplace where every voice is valued.

Our business councils (also known as employee resource groups) and diversity, equity and inclusion champions play pivotal roles in shaping our culture and ensuring that inclusion is not just a buzzword, but a lived experience. Already in the first few months of 2024, several of our business councils have hosted impactful events to celebrate and promote inclusion around the world.

The Motorola Solutions Black Inclusion & Diversity Organization (MBIDO) led efforts to honor and celebrate the contributions and impact of the Black community during Black History Month in February. They organized events featuring prominent speakers on Black men and women's health, climate justice for Black people and the past, present and future of diversity, equity and inclusion. Throughout the month, MBIDO also campaigned to support Black-owned businesses. These initiatives aimed to raise awareness, foster dialogue and inspire action towards inclusion.

The Women's Business Council (WBC) organized a series of events and volunteer opportunities to commemorate women and allies during March's Women's History Month. WBC events featured guest speakers on emotional residence, negotiation strategies and metabolic health. Several WBC chapters also led volunteer efforts in support of female-focused charities, including making letters, bookmarks and bracelets of encouragement for Girls Empowerment Network and creating care packages for women and children residing in The Star Shelter in Singapore.

One of the standout initiatives during Women's History Month was our "Give a Flower" campaign, which led to more than 3,000 women being recognized for their leadership traits by colleagues and allies around the company. The campaign not only celebrated women's achievements but also underscored the importance of allyship and collaboration in driving positive change.

In celebration of this year's Lunar New Year, the Motorola Solutions Asian & Pacific Islander (MAPI) business council partnered with our sales team in Allen, Texas to provide an opportunity for employees around the world to learn, appreciate and immerse themselves in the traditions of Lunar New Year. MAPI also hosted a session on unlocking Asian leadership potential with a guest speaker from the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers. The presentation was a testament to the importance of recognizing and harnessing the potential within our diverse workforce. The presentation shed light on unique challenges faced by Asian professionals and emphasized strategies for inclusive leadership practices that create environments where every employee can contribute their best work and realize their full potential.

At Motorola Solutions we know that fostering inclusion propels innovation. By bringing together individuals from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives and creating a culture where they feel that they belong, we harness the collective wisdom and creativity needed to tackle complex challenges that arise when solving for a safer world for our employees and our customers.

