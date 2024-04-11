Coherent Market Insights: U.K. Luxury Bedding Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 132.9 Million 2031, Recording a CAGR of 4.4% | Report by CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, U.K. Luxury Bedding Market is estimated to value at US$ 94.2 Million in the year 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 132.9 Million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.4% during forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Dynamics:

The U.K. Luxury Bedding Market is driven by the increasing demand for premium quality bedding among consumers. As people are becoming more aware of the importance of quality sleep for overall health and well-being, they are willing to invest in luxurious bedding products that offer comfort, durability, and style. Additionally, the growing trend of home décor and interior design is also fueling the demand for luxury bedding in the U.K.

Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2024 - 2031 Base Year of Estimation 2023 CAGR 4.4 % Largest Market U.K. Market Concentration High Major Players The White Company, Savoir Beds, Frette, Vispring, John Lewis & Partners and Among Others Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Growing Demand for Premium and Customized Bedding Products

• Growing Utilization of Organic, Soft Materials Restraints & Challenges • Economic slowdown

• Increase Cost of Silk

Key Market Takeaways:

• U.K. Luxury Bedding Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for high-quality bedding products among consumers in the U.K.

• On the basis of product type, the comforters segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the popularity of comforters as essential bedding products.

• In terms of application, residential is the dominating segment, as consumers look to upgrade their home décor with luxurious bedding products.

• Supermarkets are dominating the distribution channel segment, providing consumers with easy access to a variety of luxury bedding products.

• North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the U.K. luxury bedding market, due to the high demand for premium bedding products in the region.

• Key players operating in the U.K. luxury bedding market include The White Company, Savoir Beds, Frette, Vispring, and other prominent brands, showcasing the competitive landscape of the market. These key players are focusing on product innovation and marketing strategies to maintain their market presence and cater to the growing demand for luxury bedding products in the U.K.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the U.K. Luxury Bedding Market is the rising popularity of sustainable and organic bedding products. Consumers are increasingly seeking environmentally friendly options that are made from organic materials and produced using sustainable practices. Another trend is the growing preference for customizable bedding solutions, as consumers look for products that can be tailored to their specific preferences and requirements.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Luxury Bedding in U.K.

The U.K. luxury bedding market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality and stylish bedding products. Consumers in the U.K. are becoming more conscious about their home décor and are willing to invest in luxurious bedding to upgrade their living spaces. The demand for premium comforters, pillows, duvets, and other bedding products is on the rise as consumers seek to create a luxurious and comfortable sleep environment. With a market size of US$ 94.2 million in 2023 and a CAGR of 4.4% forecasted for the period of 2023 to 2030, the U.K. luxury bedding market presents a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers and retailers to capitalize on the growing demand for high-end bedding products.

Increasing Preference for Online Channels for Bedding Purchases

Another market opportunity in the U.K. luxury bedding market lies in the increasing preference for online channels for purchasing bedding products. With the rise of e-commerce platforms and the convenience of online shopping, consumers in the U.K. are increasingly turning to online channels to buy luxury bedding products. Online channels offer a wide selection of products, competitive pricing, and the convenience of shopping from the comfort of one's home. As a result, online sales of luxury bedding products are on the rise, presenting a growth opportunity for retailers and manufacturers to enhance their online presence and reach a larger customer base. Leveraging the growing trend of online shopping can help businesses in the U.K. luxury bedding market to expand their market reach and increase sales.

U.K. Luxury Bedding Market Segmentation:

U.K. Luxury Bedding Market, By Product Type:

Comforters



Pillows



Coverlet



Duvet



Quilt



Mattress Pad and Protector



Others (Bed Skirt, Furs, and others)

U.K. Luxury Bedding Market, By Application:

Residential



Commercial

U.K. Luxury Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets



Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Online Channels

