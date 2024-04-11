Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
11.04.2024
Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Entergy's Corporate Citizenship Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

Energy for a better future: Entergy's corporate citizenship impact

Entergy's performance report integrates a comprehensive overview of our 2023 achievements, including financial results with economic, environmental, governance, and social performance and impacts. Learn how we power life for all our stakeholders at performancereport.entergy.com.

Positive economic impacts
In 2023, our commitment to corporate social responsibility had a profound impact on our customers and communities, resulting in an economic impact of nearly $140 million. Through strategic partnerships with our community partners, we implemented a range of initiatives aimed at addressing poverty, promoting education and workforce development, providing financial assistance to vulnerable customers, improving our communities and caring for the environment.

Our dedicated employees played a pivotal role in our economic impact, contributing over 120,000 hours of volunteer service valued at $3.8 million across our service areas.

Tax preparation help for our customers
Our commitment to addressing poverty has had a significant positive impact on approximately 25% of our 3 million residential customers who live at or below the poverty line. One of the most effective ways we make a difference is by helping qualified customers file for federal earned income tax credits. In 2023, our employees dedicated more than 2,880 volunteer hours to Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites.

As a result, more than 37,000 Entergy customers received $42.7 million in federal tax refunds through Entergy-sponsored VITA sites. This includes more than 7,000 customers who received $13.1 million in earned income tax credits. Since 2009, our support of VITA sites has helped return $333 million to almost 200,000 residents in our service area.

The Civic 50 honoree
We were honored to be named an honoree of The Civic 50, Points of Light's prestigious annual list recognizing the top community-minded companies in the United States. This is the eighth time we have been included on this list, and we were also named as this year's Utilities Sector Leader. This recognition highlights our commitment to corporate citizenship and sets a national standard for driving social impact.

Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

