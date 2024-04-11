Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Worth $25.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fill Finish Manufacturing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.7 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $25.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The important factors impacting market growth are the growing applications in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries and increasing adoption of pre-filled syringes for parenteral dosages. Rising demand for biologics and vaccines is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market"



495 - Tables

50 - Figures

440 - Pages

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $16.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $25.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% Market Size Available for 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements in fill finish solutions Key Market Drivers Rising demand for biologics and vaccines

Consumables segment had the largest estimated share of the fill finish manufacturing market.

Based on product, the fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into Consumables [Vials, {Glass vials, Plastic vials} Pre-fillable syringes (By Material {Glass and Plastic} and By components {Pre-fillable Syringe Systems & Components, Plunger Stoppers}, vial stoppers, cartridges, other consumables {Ampoules, bottles, bags, seals}] and Instruments (Instruments by System Type [Integrated, Standalone] and Instruments by Machine Type [Automated and Semi-automated]. The consumables segment accounted for the largest estimated share of the Fill-finish manufacturing market in 2023. The dominant share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increased demand for parenteral drug delivery and rising shift towards biologics and biosimilars.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO's) take away the largest estimated share of end user segment.

Based on end users, the fill finish manufacturing market is classified into Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO's), pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and other end users (Contract Research Organizations [CROs] and academic research institutions). In 2023, the CMO's segment was predicted to account for the largest share of the global fill finish manufacturing market. The large share of this end user segment is due to the rising trend of outsourcing, cost efficiency offered by CMO's, and focus on core competencies.

During the forecast period, Europe exhibited lucrative market growth.

Europe accounted for the largest share of 36.3% of the global Fill finish manufacturing market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific, with shares of 33.2% and 24.9%, respectively. The key factors driving market growth are established pharmaceutical industry, strategic location and infrastructure, and a collaborative ecosystem. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing adoption of self-administration and expansion initiatives by key players such as construction of new manufacturing facilities, capacity expansions, and investments in state-of-the-art equipment and technologies.

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising demand for biologics and vaccines

Restraints:

High operational costs

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in fill finish solutions

Challenge:

Batch-to-batch variability in sterility

Key Market Players of Fill Finish Manufacturing Industry:

The global fill finish manufacturing markets comprises of many key market players competing for markets shares like Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. S.P.A. (Italy), BD (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), Dätwyler Holding Inc. (Belgium), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Stevanato Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTIMA (Germany), Bausch+Ströbel (Germany), Groninger & Co. Gmbh (Germany), SGD PHARMA (France), SCHOTT (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Bausch Advanced Technology Group (US) and Maquinaria Industrial Dara, Sl (Spain).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%, and Demand Side - 20%

By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, MEA- 5%

Recent Developments of Fill Finish Manufacturing Industry:

In October 2023, Gerresheimer launched Gx Elite, a product line comprising glass injection vials aimed at enhancing both patient safety and production efficiency. The primary focus of this range is on delivering superior quality and enhanced shatter resistance.

In October 2023, Datwyler launched its ready-for-sterilization (RFS) combi-seals designed for cartridges utilized in injection devices like pens and autoinjectors.

In December 2023, Datwyler and Conserva UK collaborated to create a supply chain for pharmaceutical primary packaging within the UK market. This strategic partnership seeks to strengthen Datwyler's footprint in the UK, utilizing Conserva UK as the main interface for its esteemed customer network.

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall fill finish manufacturing market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry applications, rising pre-filled syringes for parenteral dosages adoption and growing demand for biologics and vaccines), restraints (High operational costs), opportunities (Technological advancements in fill finish solutions) and challenges (Batch-to-batch variability in sterility) are influencing the growth of fill finish manufacturing market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the fill finish manufacturing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the fill finish manufacturing market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fill finish manufacturing market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players include Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. S.P.A. (Italy), BD (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), Dätwyler Holding Inc. (Belgium), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Stevanato Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTIMA (Germany), Bausch+Ströbel (Germany), Groninger & Co. Gmbh (Germany), SGD PHARMA (France), SCHOTT (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Bausch Advanced Technology Group (US), and Maquinaria Industrial Dara, Sl (Spain), among others in the fill finish manufacturing market.

