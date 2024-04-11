Haas Alert: Digital Alerting on Display at European Connected Vehicle Event

HAAS Alert and AiDEN Auto to demonstrate cloud-based V2X safety at COVESA event in Gothenburg, Sweden April 16 - 18

Gothenburg, Sweden, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, which operates the largest V2X (vehicle-to-everything) digital alerting platform Safety Cloud®, and AiDEN Auto, creators of the first white label and bi-directional connected services hub powered by the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), will be showcasing a new collaboration at the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA) All Member Meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden next week.

Safety Cloud digital alerts will be demonstrated in multiple AiDEN-enabled passenger and commercial vehicles. This will include live on-road demo drives to showcase real-time connected vehicle experiences available to vehicle manufacturers with AAOS as their vehicle infotainment operating system.

This integrated solution between AiDEN's Services Hub and HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud accelerates the adoption of Euro NCAP safety use cases at a fraction of the cost. Safety Cloud digital alerts enhance safety and situational awareness by delivering real-time notifications to drivers when they are approaching roadway events requiring them to slow down and move over. Services Hub enables vehicle manufacturers to deliver personalized in-vehicle experiences, including connected safety services like Safety Cloud, to drivers and fleet owners with 100% GDPR compliance.

"HAAS Alert's goal of creating a connected transportation ecosystem can only be realized through partnership with other companies who share that same vision," says Jeremy Agulnek SVP, Connected Vehicle at HAAS Alert. "Delivering Safety Cloud V2X messages through AiDEN's Services Hub is a great example of industry collaboration that benefits roadway users quickly and cost-effectively in ways that meet the unique needs of each automaker."

"AiDEN's Services Hub was launched to enable OEMs to rapidly introduce innovative connected vehicle experiences that their customers would benefit from," says Todd Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer at AiDEN Auto. "Showcasing V2X safety through use cases with HAAS Alert demonstrates the flexibility of our platform."

Join us at the COVESA All Member Meeting April 16-18 in Gothenburg, Sweden to witness the future of automotive safety and connectivity.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform.

For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.

About AiDEN Automotive

Imagine a world where your vehicle anticipates your every need, delivering tailored services to you in an instant. Experience the seamless integration of third-party digital services directly into your vehicle, elevating your driving experience to new heights. With AiDEN, the ultimate in-car convenience is at your fingertips.

For more information, visit aidenauto.com

