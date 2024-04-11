The "Ireland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card industry in Ireland has been identified as a growing market with projections indicating an upward trend. Industry reports suggest a consistent rise in market value, with an expectation to reach the benchmark of US$0.8 billion in 2024. This growth trajectory is further anticipated to continue, with the industry expanding to a forecasted size of US$1.0 billion by the year 2028.

Key Drivers of the Market Expansion

The dynamic landscape of Ireland's gift card market is attributed to several key factors that have catalyzed its growth. The surge in e-commerce, coupled with the strategic measures taken by government, travel, and hospitality sectors to stimulate expansion, has played a significant role. Additionally, the trend of digital gifting and the adoption of gift cards as incentives for remotely working employees have been instrumental in propelling the market forward.

Comprehensive Market Insights

Detailed analysis of the market reveals insights into consumer behavior across various retail categories and segments, both for personal and corporate uses. Gift card dynamics such as gross load value, transaction volume, and unused value are meticulously tracked to provide a well-rounded understanding of the industry. The retail consumer segment, including transactions related to festivals, special events, and self-use, reflects substantial engagement in the market.

Corporate Adoption Trends

Corporate consumers have demonstrated an increasing interest in integrating gift cards into their business models. These cards are utilized for a myriad of purposes including employee incentives, consumer engagement, and sales promotions. The accessibility of digital gift card options has also added to the convenience and flexibility for corporate consumers.

Retail Impact

Beyond the personal and corporate realms, the influence of gift cards on product categories such as health and wellness, food and beverage, and consumer electronics is notable. The retail sector, including e-commerce, supermarkets, and specialty stores, has capitalized on the gift card market, seeing appreciable sales lifts through both online and offline channels.

The emerging data suggests a promising future for the Irish gift card market. The continued expansion indicates robust market opportunities and signals a positive outlook for both retailers and corporates looking to leverage this versatile financial instrument. The market's trajectory points to strategic advantages for stakeholders invested in the burgeoning gift card ecosystem.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Ireland

Companies Featured

Dunnes Stores

Supervalu

Tesco Superstore

Aldi

Lidl

Centra

Amazon

Apple

Tesco Extra

