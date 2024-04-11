Aumann Auctions Unveils Collection of Movie Cars From 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Upcoming Pre-'30 Auction

Hollywood Memorabilia Hits the Auction Block: Aumann Auctions Showcases Iconic Film Cars

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Aumann Auctions is proud to announce the acquisition of 10 vehicles featured in the Oscar-nominated movie "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. These iconic cars, which played pivotal roles in bringing David Grann's bestselling non-fiction book to life on the big screen, are set to be featured in their upcoming Pre-30 auction being held on May 2nd.





Cars

Cars from Killers of The Flower Moon movie set





"Killers of the Flower Moon," follows the investigation into a series of murders targeting wealthy Osage Native Americans for their oil wealth. Directed by Martin Scorsese and filmed in Oklahoma to maintain authenticity, the movie provides a chilling portrayal of a dark chapter in American history.

Among the standout vehicles in this collection are the Dodge Brothers Touring Car, a Ford Model T Speedster, a Chevrolet Touring Car, an Overland Touring Car and several Ford Model AAs. These timeless cars have traveled quite a distance to become part of their auction lineup.

"These vehicles offer a glimpse into the era depicted in the book," says Tim Woods, picture car coordinator for the film. "Working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro was a pleasure; they understood the value of these century-old cars and were patient and understanding throughout the production."

With nearly 30 years of experience and over 75 major movie productions under his belt, Tim Woods is no stranger to the meticulous process of selecting and acquiring movie cars. From "Dukes of Hazzard" to "Mission Impossible" and "2 Fast 2 Furious," Tim's expertise ensures that every detail, from make and model to interior design, is meticulously coordinated.

Kurt Aumann President and CEO of Aumann Auctions stated, "A previous client contacted me seeking a specific type of vehicle for an upcoming movie production. During our conversation, they mentioned their connection to the picture car coordinator of a recent film. This led to my introduction to Tim, and ultimately, the acquisition of 10 authentic movie cars from the production 'Killers of the Flower Moon'."

Aumann Auctions' eagerly awaited annual Pre-'30 auction offers multiple days of online bidding, showcasing an impressive array of Pre-1930s tractors, engines, vehicles, literature, and more. Join them April 28th-May 5th online to explore these timeless treasures and witness the marvel of early machinery firsthand.

Don't pass up the opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history with Aumann Auctions. Participate in their Pre-'30 auction and bid on these iconic cars from "Killers of the Flower Moon."

About Aumann Auctions:

Aumann Auctions is a renowned auction company specializing in various auctions worldwide. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, Aumann Auctions provides unparalleled service for buyers and sellers alike.

Contact Information

Tyson Reed

Marketing Director

tyson@aumannauctions.com

(217) 563-2523



Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HD9iv8mHcec

SOURCE: Aumann Auctions

View the original press release on newswire.com.