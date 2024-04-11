Motus Recruiting and Staffing: Motus Recruiting Embarks on New Chapter of Expansion, Ventures Into Southeast Region

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Motus Recruiting and Staffing, Inc., an award-winning recruiting and staffing firm headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, is proud to announce its expansion into the Southeast region of the U.S. This move marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues its growth trajectory and strengthens its mission to serve clients with excellence, lead as a talent expert, place top talent, cultivate fulfilling careers, and contribute to the community.









The new area, Motus Region 1, will serve as a pivotal hub for clients and candidates in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Established in 2006, Motus Recruiting is committed to providing exceptional service in executive search, professional services, technology solutions, and DEI consulting to a wide range of clients and candidates nationwide.

"We are thrilled to begin this next chapter and bring the Motus Recruiting experience to a new audience," said Orlando Williams, Motus Recruiting's CEO. "As we embark on this exciting journey, we remain dedicated to our core values of integrity, diversity, community, collaboration, innovation, expertise, and quality."

Leveraging its extensive experience and proven methodologies, like the Better/Best interview model, the company aims to widen its reach as a trusted partner for organizations seeking top-tier talent and individuals pursuing rewarding career opportunities.

"Motus's expansion into the Southeast comes at a time of significant growth and opportunity," said Williams. "With a focus on building strong relationships, delivering personalized service, and staying ahead of industry trends, our company is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients and candidates in the region."

For more information about Motus Recruiting and its services, please visit motusrecruiting.com.

