Visual Lease Reports Strong Q1 Results, Building Momentum for a Successful 2024

"At Visual Lease, we are witnessing a transformative year where Operational and Finance leaders are aligning to achieve value beyond baseline compliance requirements," said Robert Michlewicz, VL's Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued commitment to collaborating with our customers and partners allows VL to serve as a newfound system of record, seamlessly managing the entire lease lifecycle. We are proud to empower our clients by making lease operations, reporting and compliance sustainable - all while integrating data across their business to drive strategic financial and operational outcomes."

In Q1 2024, Visual Lease:

Named a Leader in nine G2 Spring 2024 reports, focused on how the platform is a fit for larger, more complex organizations, including: The Enterprise Relationship Index for Lease Administration, Enterprise Relationship Index for Lease Accounting, Enterprise Grid® Report for Lease Accounting, Enterprise Grid® Report for Lease Administration, Grid® Report for Lease Accounting, Grid® Report for Lease Administration, Mid-Market Grid® Report for Lease Administration, Momentum Grid® Report for Lease Accounting and Momentum Grid® Report for Lease Administration. This recognition validates VL's unique ability to help systems and stakeholders across any organization work together to maintain accuracy as leases and regulatory requirements evolve.

Enhanced key platform functionality, including asynchronous reporting and empowering users to request reports while continuing their work elsewhere in the platform. VL also enhanced its Roll Forward Report to ensure continued, quality year-end reporting for its users.

Received accolades from Accounting Today , recognizing VL ESG Steward as a Top New Product in 2024. This is the third industry award that VL has received for VL ESG Steward since its launch in 2023.

Continued to elevate VL ESG Steward's capabilities, introducing support for international energy grids, as well as support for estimates in addition to actual measures for carbon accounting. VL also introduced import templates to establish organizational and operational boundaries, and upload data and supporting documentation at scale across energy, waste, water, emissions, and climate risk.

Shared its in-house ESG experts' perspective on the Security Exchange Commission's final climate disclosure rule announced in March 2024 by hosting a news briefing with VL partner, FORVIS , and engaging with multiple publications, including Daily Mail , Bisnow , Globe St. , Fortune , Yahoo! Finance and others.

Hosted its first Customer Advisory Board (CAB) meeting of 2024 for select customer representatives across organizations' Finance, IT and Real Estate teams, providing a platform for all key stakeholders to discuss industry trends and share feedback on upcoming integrations and user experience enhancements.

Held its annual Sales Kick Off in St. Petersburg, Florida, gathering teammates across its sales and go-to-market organizations for several days of presentations, collaboration and workshops. Two of VL's valued partners, RSM US LLP and Baker Tilly , presented at the event.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization solution provider, empowering organizations to leverage their lease portfolio for strategic financial and operational outcomes. Our powerful and secure platform serves as a centralized system of record for all lease financial, operational and legal data, and is purpose-built to support every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS, GASB and ISSB reporting requirements, and mitigate the risks and maximize the value associated with their lease records. Our award-winning software is used by 1,500+ organizations to manage more than 1 million real estate, equipment and other leased asset records globally. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

