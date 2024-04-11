US-based Sunstall has deployed a vertical agrivoltaic facility based on its racking solution in the United States. The system features 18 rows of 21 panels and has a total capacity of 170 kW. US-based startup Sunstall has installed an agrivoltaic system based on its proprietary racking solution for vertical PV installations. The solar array is part of a research project conducted by New Jersey's Rutgers University. The south-oriented system consists of 18 rows of 21 panels with a total output capacity of 170 kW. "Rutgers selected ZnShine 450 W bifacial solar modules with a bifaciality rating ...

