Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - Road Scholar, the world leader in educational travel for older adults for nearly 50 years, has launched a new series of trips designed exclusively for solo travelers over 50.

The not-for-profit organization recently released a report on solo travelers which showed a rise in solo travel, due in large part to more older women traveling without their spouses. To respond to that growing trend, Road Scholar has created a collection of innovative solos-only journeys, catering to individuals seeking enriching adventures while enjoying the company of like-minded solo explorers.

Programs in the solos-only collection span from Louisiana to Lima, and Italy to India. Road Scholar's program designers have hand-selected dates of some of their most popular itineraries for their pilot. Each participant who enrolls in a solos-only program will get their own private room but can join the group knowing they'll be among other solo travelers.

"We serve tens of thousands of solo travelers every year, so we understand their unique needs," said Maeve Hartney, Chief Program Officer Road Scholar. "Although all of our programs offer a welcoming and inclusive environment for solos, these new programs have a greater comfort level and more opportunities to make new friends."

Just like all Road Scholar programs, these exclusive trips feature expert-led educational experiences, comfortable accommodations, and carefully planned itineraries that balance structured activities with ample free time for personal exploration. Solo travelers can delve into the local culture, engage in hands-on learning opportunities, and forge lasting friendships with others who share their passion for discovery.

"Traveling solo doesn't mean you have to journey alone," added Hartney. "Our solo traveler trips foster a sense of camaraderie, allowing participants to bond over shared experiences and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Road Scholar's solo traveler trips are designed for adults over 50, whether they're seasoned globetrotters or embarking on their first solo adventure. With the support of experienced Group Leaders and a vibrant community of fellow travelers, solo adventurers can explore the world with confidence and curiosity.

For more information about Road Scholar's solo traveler trips and to view the full range of destinations and itineraries available, visit www.roadscholar.org/collections/solo-travelers- only/.





About Road Scholar:

Not-for-profit Road Scholar is the world leader in educational travel for older adults, serving 80- 100,000 lifelong learners annually in more than 100 countries and throughout the United States. Founded as "Elderhostel" in 1975, Road Scholar will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025 with a Great Global Giveaway, among other special projects. Their programs combine travel and education to provide experiential learning opportunities featuring an extraordinary range of topics, formats and locations. Alongside renowned experts, participants experience in- depth and behind-the-scenes learning opportunities by land and by sea on educational travel adventures designed for "Boomers and beyond." Follow Road Scholar on Facebook, Instagram, on X, and on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit us at www.roadscholar.org.

