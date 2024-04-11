Anzeige
WKN: 860853 | ISIN: US9311421039 | Ticker-Symbol: WMT
Tradegate
11.04.24
18:30 Uhr
56,35 Euro
-0,07
-0,12 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,3456,3918:57
56,3456,3918:57
ACCESSWIRE
11.04.2024 | 17:26
126 Leser
Albertsons Companies: Walmart, Albertsons Among 1st To Sign Tuna Transparency Pledge

Initiative aims to achieve 100% monitoring of vessels in tuna supply chains by 2027

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Originally posted by Progressive Grocer.

By Bridget Goldschmidt.

"Albertsons Cos. is committed to providing our customers with high-quality and traceable seafood from environmentally and socially responsible sources," said Anthony Snow, seafood director at Albertsons. "We are proud to partner with The Nature Conservancy and join the Tuna Transparency Pledge. Together, we can improve the transparency of the tuna supply chain while helping to protect the oceans and treating the people who depend on them for their livelihoods fairly and equitably."

See full article on Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Photo originally posted by Progressive Grocer. Ivan Sesebo is a human observer who monitors commercial fishing on longline tuna vessels. (Image credit: Jonne Roriz)



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
