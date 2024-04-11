Albertsons Companies: Walmart, Albertsons Among 1st To Sign Tuna Transparency Pledge

Initiative aims to achieve 100% monitoring of vessels in tuna supply chains by 2027

"Albertsons Cos. is committed to providing our customers with high-quality and traceable seafood from environmentally and socially responsible sources," said Anthony Snow, seafood director at Albertsons. "We are proud to partner with The Nature Conservancy and join the Tuna Transparency Pledge. Together, we can improve the transparency of the tuna supply chain while helping to protect the oceans and treating the people who depend on them for their livelihoods fairly and equitably."

Photo originally posted by Progressive Grocer. Ivan Sesebo is a human observer who monitors commercial fishing on longline tuna vessels. (Image credit: Jonne Roriz)





