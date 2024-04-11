PNE AG, a Germany-based developer, has sold a 240 MW photovoltaic project in South Africa's Free State province to energy company NOA Group. Germany's PNE AG has sold a 240 MW photovoltaic project in South Africa to one of the country's energy companies, NOA Group. The Khauta project, located in the Free State province in central South Africa, is expected to be fully developed by the middle of this year. It is the first large-scale solar facility to enter NOA Group's aggregator portfolio. PNE Group said it will continue to support the project through one of its subsidiary companies, WKN Windcurrent, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...