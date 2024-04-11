LogoTags to Exhibit at FDIC International Convention 2024

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division to Showcase Challenge Coins and Other Promotional Products

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / LogoTags, www.logotags.com, the promotional products division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the FDIC International Conference at Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from April 15-20, 2024. This event is North America's leading firefighter conference. Over 34,000 firefighters and rescue service professionals are expected to attend this event. Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager, and Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith, Independent Sales Representative, will be exhibiting LogoTags products at the convention.





A Custom Challenge Coin by LogoTags





LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in fire departments across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass with no set up charges and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors.

"Many of our returning customers are firefighters and rescue service professionals. We look forward to attending the convention and thanking them in person for their service. We are grateful that they continue to choose LogoTags for their challenge coins, custom medals, and other promotional product needs," states Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager.

"I look forward to returning to the FDIC International Conference as a part of the LogoTags team. I am thrilled to represent a fourth-generation family-owned and operated company. The quality of our challenge coins and the personal service of our sales representatives is what makes us stand out from other manufacturers," explains Chief Goldsmith.

LogoTags performs many services on-site and also has exclusive arrangements with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. These relationships distinguish LogoTags from the competition and enable the sales team to extend volume discounts to customers. LogoTags has proudly worked with corporate entities, professional sports teams, universities, and government agencies at all levels. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

