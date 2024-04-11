Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRA and Eluvio Extend Collaboration with Industry-First Integration of Forensic Watermarking for Live Streaming of Sports and Live Events on the Eluvio Content Fabric



Integrated solution provides ultra-low latency, tamper-proof, and just-in-time distribution of live video NAGRA NexGuard Streaming is applied per session in the Eluvio Content Fabric as part of Eluvio's end-to-end trustless content security for premium live streaming at scale Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Berkeley (CA), USA - April 11, 2024 - In advance of the 2024 NAB Show , NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, and Content Fabric pioneer, Eluvio , today announced the commercial launch of the industry's first integration of NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking for secure, just-in-time, ultra-low latency live streaming via decentralized networking using the Eluvio Content Fabric. The new capability was designed specifically to support broadcasters and producers of live sports and premium live events to deliver ultra high-quality and low-cost live streaming while enforcing viewing rights. The solution enables end-to-end protection against piracy and allows for detecting and stopping piracy per-session at source. Today's announcement is an extension of the innovative work the two companies jointly unveiled last year for premium on-demand video. With it, Eluvio has now integrated NAGRA NexGuard Streaming for live video, full-length premium video, and short-form clips. The Eluvio Content Fabric is an open and decentralized, streaming, content distribution, and storage network built for the third generation Internet. The Fabric delivers live streams with deterministic end-to-end latencies under three seconds globally to standard streaming clients (DASH/HLS over HTTP) and provides a complete full-featured media stack to publish, store and deliver premium live streaming, PVOD, and FAST Channel streaming at scale, including personalization, access control, content protection and proof of engagement. Companies, artists and brands whose premium content distribution initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include: Amazon Studios/MGM Studios, Dolly Parton, FOX, Microsoft, Paramount Home Entertainment, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Services, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, and others. NAGRA NexGuard Streaming watermarking is applied in the Eluvio Content Fabric as part of an end-to-end trustless content security model and exploits the Fabric's native, hyper efficient and low latency global streaming pipeline. "This new forensic watermarking capability for live streams completes the Content Fabric's trustless, verifiable, and tamper-proof content security capabilities that prove, protect, and secure live video from its source to global viewers with ease," said Michelle Munson, co-founder and CEO of Eluvio. "The Content Fabric protocol ensures live video assets are encrypted with the latest 'trustless' cryptography, backed by in-protocol blockchain contracts, and managed by on-chain policy to enforce playout authorization at the source. We're excited to have brought forensic watermarking to our just-in-time, ultra-low latency live video streaming with NAGRA. The solution is per-session, end-to-end, and scalable." "The growth of OTT delivery of live sports is creating new piracy threats that require greater security," said Ken Gerstein, VP Sales, NAGRA Anti-Piracy & NexGuard. "We're proud to continue our innovative work with Eluvio which allows for the seamless integration of our forensic watermarking solution with the Eluvio Content Fabric to ensure that action can be taken against piracy. Eluvio and NAGRA are committed to minimizing, tracing and stopping content leaks at their source for premium VOD content and now, live sports and premium live events." Eluvio and NAGRA at NAB 2024 At NAB 2024, Eluvio will host meetings in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall Level 2 meeting room W237. Eluvio's co-founders will demonstrate the latest Content Fabric release and applications on Sunday, April 14 and Monday, April 15 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. in W237 and will host various tech talks and events throughout NAB, with full details and registration information available at https://live.eluv.io/community . On Saturday, April 13, Eluvio President and co-founder, Serban Simu, will speak at the CDSA Content Protection Summit in LVCC West Hall 108/109. On Sunday, April 14, from 8:00-9:30 a.m., Ms. Munson will speak on the IABM Industry Breakfast Briefing Panel in Ballrooms D&E of the Westgate Hotel. From 11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Ms. Munson will speak at the Main Stage Theater in the Capitalize Zone of the West Hall on " Content Fabric - Your Next Generation Distribution for Premium Live Streaming, PVOD, FAST Channels, and Video Archive Monetization at Scale ." On Monday, April 15 at 12:15-12:45 p.m. in West Hall W3943, Ms. Munson will speak on the panel: " Leveraging the Power of Generative AI to Deliver Personalized Content at Scale." On Tuesday, April 16 from 12:00-1:00 p.m., she will speak at the Women Connect Leadership Summit luncheon executive panel produced by GALSNGEAR and Sports Video Group on "The Future of Story: Tech Trends & Audience Engagement" at NAB West Hall, W208-209. NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking is a key solution of the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection toolset, designed to deliver the ultimate in streaming security, and guard against the threat of service and content piracy. To schedule a meeting or to learn more about NAGRA at NAB 2024, please click here . About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn . About Eluvio Eluvio ( https://eluv.io ) is the creator of the Content Fabric Protocol, a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the delivery and monetization of premium video and digital media. The Content Fabric Protocol is ultra-fast, ultra-efficient, and tamper-proof and runs on a global network of nodes. It significantly simplifies distribution by providing a complete media delivery pipeline and streaming solution that replaces legacy media clouds and CDNs and enables emergent and personalized experiences. Features include live and file-based video and content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, streaming, on-chain authorization of content, frame-accurate content stitching, AI tagging, and on-chain proof of ownership for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content distribution have been powered by Eluvio include Amazon Studios/MGM Studios, Black Eyed Peas, Dolly Parton, FOX, Microsoft, Paramount Home Entertainment, Rita Ora, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Solutions, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, National Broadcasters Association (NAB) Product of the Year and is recognized with 12 US patents. Media contacts NAGRA Christina Anderson, Senior Director - Marketing Communications

