Further to the announcement made on February 21, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is pleased to announce the finalization of its acquisition of Sofilac, a French group specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-end semi-professional and professional cooking equipment (in particular, with the Lacanche and Charvet brands).

The acquisition of Sofilac supports Groupe SEB's ambition to become a benchmark player in the professional equipment markets and strengthens its presence in the premium cooking segment.

Sofilac now benefits from the strength of the Group, both in France and abroad, to step up its development.

About Groupe Sofilac:

- Created at the end of the XVIIIth century in Lacanche (France)

- €62m sales in 2023

- Present in more than 45 countries worldwide, 1/3 of sales generated from export markets

- 360 employees

- Brands: Lacanche, Charvet, Ambassade de Bourgogne, Air'T, Open'Cook

Next key dates 2024 April 25 | after market closes Q1 2024 sales and financial data May 23 2:30 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 25 before market opens H1 2024 sales and results October 24 after market closes 9-month 2024 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

