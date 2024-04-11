Regulatory News:

The share repurchase agreement signed on February 21st, 2024 between L'Air Liquide (Paris: Al) and an investment services provider (see statement) ended on April 9th, 2024.

Pursuant to such agreement and in the context of its Share Buyback Program, as authorized by the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting held on May 3rd, 2023, the Company repurchased 905,000 of its own shares (representing 0.17% of the share capital of the Company as at December 31st, 2023) for a final total purchase amount of 170,595,305.50€.

The shares repurchased pursuant to such agreement shall in part be canceled by the Company and in part be allocated to the implementation of long-term incentive plans.

