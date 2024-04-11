Anzeige
WKN: A40AE9 | ISIN: SE0021628898
Frankfurt
11.04.24
16:05 Uhr
3,607 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
11.04.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extra distribution in Volvo Car (112/24)

The Annual General Meeting (EGM) of Volvo Car AB (Volvo Car) held on March 27,
2024 resolved an extra distribution through a split redemption, so that Volvo
Car shareholders will receive one (1) redemption share for each Volvo Car share
held, fourteen (14) redemption shares are entitled to three (3) Polestar
Automotive Holding UK PLC (Polestar) Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs). The
Ex-date is April 11, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a
re-calculation of options and regular futures/forwards in Volvo Car (VCAR). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1211872
