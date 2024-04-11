Gem and Clay Interiors: Gem & Clay Interiors Expands Reach With Opening of Florida Location

Offering interior design services to Jacksonville, Orlando, St. Augustine and surrounding cities.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Gem & Clay Interiors, a leading interior design firm known for its innovative and personalized approach, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in St. Augustine, Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence in key markets.





Allison Smith - Interior Designer

Allison Smith - Founder Gem & Clay Interiors





Founded in Akron, Ohio, Gem & Clay Interiors has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional interior design services tailored to the unique preferences and lifestyles of its clients, offering Cleveland and Columbus interior design services in the Ohio market. With the opening of its St. Augustine location, the firm is poised to bring its signature blend of creativity, expertise, and attention to detail to clients throughout the Jacksonville and St. Augustine areas, as well as surrounding cities. You can learn more about our Jacksonville interior design and Orlando interior design services on our website.

Situated on Anastasia Island, the new location offers a convenient hub for clients seeking full-service interior design solutions for new builds, gut renovations, minor renovations, or furniture planning and styling. Whether clients are looking to transform a blank canvas into their dream home or enhance the beauty and functionality of their existing space, Gem & Clay Interiors is dedicated to bringing their vision to life.

Allison Smith, Founder of Gem & Clay Interiors, expressed her excitement about the new location, stating: "Opening a new location in Florida has been a dream of mine as we personally have homes in both of our service areas. We absolutely love the Jacksonville / St. Augustine area and have already met many wonderful clients and are thrilled to continue to grow our business in such a beautiful, historic place."

Gem & Clay Interiors invites both new and existing clients to visit their St. Augustine location and explore the possibilities for creating a home that reflects their unique style and personality. With a team of talented professionals and designers and a commitment to excellence, the firm is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and transforming spaces into extraordinary works of art.

For more information about Gem & Clay Interiors and its services, visit www.gemandclay.com or contact info@gemandclay.com to schedule a consultation.

About Gem & Clay Interiors:

Gem & Clay Interiors is a full-service interior design firm based in Akron, Ohio, with a newly opened location in St. Augustine, Florida. Founded by Allison Smith, the firm specializes in creating personalized and innovative design solutions for residential and commercial spaces, with a focus on exceeding client expectations and bringing their visions to life.

Media Contact:

Allison Smith

Founder, Gem & Clay Interiors

Phone: 904-209-4833

Email: allison@gemandclay.com

