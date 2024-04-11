PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Engages HDCPA Professional Corporation as Auditor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / PowerBand Solutions (TSXV:PBX)(OTC Pink:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand" "PBX"or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to lease and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce that HDCPA Professional Corporation ("HDCPA") has been retained by the Company to be its auditor.

HDCPA is a CPA firm with offices in Toronto and Mississauga and serves organizations across Canada and the U.S. HDCPA is a member of AMERISERV, a network of independent firms. HDCPA is licensed with CPA Ontario as a public accounting firm authorized to perform assurance engagements and is also registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB).

HDCPA will take over from MNP LLP ("MNP"), who resigned as the Company's auditors on their own initiative on December 29, 2023. The resignation of MNP and the appointment of HDCPA have been reviewed and approved by PowerBand's board of directors. MNP previously confirmed that there are no reportable events, "disagreements" or "unresolved issues" (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in connection with the change of auditor.

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTC Pink markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across the United States of America.

