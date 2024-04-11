WW International Inc.: WeightWatchers Appoints New Executive Leaders

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeightWatchers (NASDAQ: WW) ("WeightWatchers," "WW," or the "Company") today announced the appointment of new executives to the Company's leadership team as it builds for the future, supporting its purpose to help people live healthier, longer?: Donna Boyer, as Chief Product Officer, Jacquie Cooke, as General Counsel and Secretary, and Debra Benovitz who has been elevated to Chief Insights Officer.



Donna Boyer will join the Company as Chief Product Officer, effective May 1, to drive the WeightWatchers product mission and strategy across the member experience, and champion cohesion across the end-to-end consumer journey. Most recently, Donna was the Chief Product Officer at Teladoc Health, where she led the strategic shift from a single product to a multi-product portfolio organization. Donna joined Teladoc Health as the SVP of Product and Design in 2020 and was promoted to Chief Product Officer within six months. She was instrumental in the integration and expansion of multiple organic and acquired product lines as well as launching new product offerings. Prior to Teladoc Health, Donna served as VP of Product and Design at Stitch Fix shortly after the company's IPO to build and operationalize its product functions while diversifying its product offerings. Prior to Stitch Fix, Donna was Head of Product for Airbnb's Hosts & Homes and later led the development of Airbnb Plus. Donna spent her early career in product management at Hyperion, which was later acquired by Oracle, as well as Digital Think and Yahoo!.

Jacquie Cooke has joined the Company as General Counsel and Secretary to bring forward her extensive legal background in biotechnology and significant experience in regulatory and compliance matters as it pertains to healthcare. Prior to joining WeightWatchers, Jacquie served as General Counsel and Privacy Officer at 23andMe where she helped scale the business, owning the legal, data protection and compliance functions. She helped to lead the company through its go-public transaction as well as its acquisition and integration of Lemonaid Health, a telehealth platform and digital pharmacy. She joined 23andMe as Associate General Counsel in 2015. Prior to 23andMe, Jacquie was Senior Commercial Counsel for Genomic Health, a provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests that help optimize cancer care. At Genomic Health, she served as advisor to commercial teams and led health care compliance globally. Jacquie spent her early career as an associate at Latham & Watkins.

Debra Benovitz joined WeightWatchers in 2014 as SVP of Global Consumer Insights to guide the WeightWatchers user experience across product and marketing with data-backed insights. She joined the Company's leadership in 2015, and her role has become even more essential to guarantee all cross-functional touchpoints resonate with WeightWatchers members. Her recent promotion to Chief Insights Officer expands her role to oversee all science and clinical research, including WeightWatchers #1 doctor recommended Points Program. Debra's cross-functional oversight ensures consumer needs are met with what WeightWatchers science and medical teams can responsibly deliver with sustainability and efficacy across behavioral and clinical interventions to help people with better health outcomes. With more than 30 years of consumer insights experience, Debra has made significant contributions to WeightWatchers, delivering strategic consumer insights that drive business growth. Prior to WeightWatchers, Debra served as Vice President, Global Consumer Insights at PepsiCo. She also served key leadership roles at LEGO and Dove.

"As we focus our efforts on expanding care and expanding access to provide a full spectrum of comprehensive weight health offerings, Donna, Jacquie and Deb will play an essential role in shaping the future direction of the organization with their unique expertise and insights," said Sima Sistani, CEO, WeightWatchers. "I welcome Donna and Jacquie and believe that with the two of them alongside Deb and the rest of the leadership team, we are positioned strongly for the future."

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management programs. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our programs. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

