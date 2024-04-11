Lottery.com Inc.: Lottery.com Regains Full Nasdaq Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com, Inc. (the "Company") has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has maintained a minimum market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") of $5,000,000 or greater for the last ten consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) and the matter is now closed. Regaining full compliance with Nasdaq paves the way for future growth.



Lottery.com CEO, Mr. Matthew McGahan commented:

"Regaining full compliance with Nasdaq is a pivotal milestone for Lottery.com and its shareholders. This underscores the success of our decision to focus on good corporate governance, operational integrity, and financial transparency. Our status as a Nasdaq-listed entity is essential to our business framework. It fosters a democratic approach to decision-making, empowering a broad spectrum of stakeholders to actively shape the trajectory of innovative ventures and opportunities at both Lottery.com and Sports.com. We are here to serve the interests of all our shareholders and won't be swayed by a small minority represented by discredited individuals with vested self-interests."

"The current management team has worked diligently on the business turnaround in the face of many headwinds and the Company is now well positioned to push the boundaries in the gaming and sports sectors, taking advantage of revenue generating opportunities in order to maximize shareholder value. I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing trust and support in the management team. Additionally, I would like to personally express my appreciation to our entire team for their continued dedication and support."

