Reunion Gold Corporation: Reunion Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its 100%-Owned Oko West Project

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oko West Gold Project, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts, Guyana" dated April 11, 2024, with an effective date of February 26, 2024 (the "Technical Report") to support scientific and technical information that relates to the Oko West Project and the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") published on February 26, 2024. The updated MRE showed a significant increase in both grades and contained gold within the overall MRE and also included a substantial initial underground MRE. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the news release issued on February 26, 2024.



The Technical Report was authored by Pascal Delisle, P.Geo., and Neil Lincoln, P.Eng., both of G?Mining Services Inc., and Derek Chubb, P. Eng., of Environmental Resources Management Inc., and is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2020, the Company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana and announced its maiden mineral resource estimate in June 2023 after just 22 months of resource definition drilling. In February 2024, the Company announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the "2024 MRE") containing a total of 4.3 Moz of gold in Indicated Resources grading 2.05 g/t and 1.6 Moz of gold in Inferred Resources grading 2.59 g/t. This 2024 MRE includes an underground Resource containing 1.1 Moz of gold at a grade of 3.12 g/t Au in the Inferred category. Please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oko West Gold Project, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts, Guyana" dated April 11, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Company is moving forward on development studies and expects to deliver a Preliminary Economic Assessment by the end of Q2 2024. The Company continues to explore several additional priority targets at Oko West that lie outside of the area of the MRE, as well as leverage its considerable experience in uncovering new discoveries in the Guiana Shield to acquire and explore additional new projects in the region.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol 'RGDFF'. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Rick Howes, President and CEO, or Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor

E: doug_flegg@reuniongold.com

E: info@reuniongold.com

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control including risks and uncertainties related to timing, cost and results of exploration programs, updated resource estimates, economic assessment and development studies; uncertainties related to the Company's ability to obtain a mining licence and commencing mining operations at its Oko West Project; uncertainties inherent with conducting business in foreign jurisdictions including corruption, civil unrest, political instability; geopolitical risks including risks related to recent actions taken by the government of Venezuela over the border dispute; unanticipated title disputes; gold price volatility; currency fluctuations; risks associated with the recurrence of COVID-19 or future pandemics; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks regarding potential litigation proceedings; regulatory risks and liabilities including, regulatory environment and restrictions; metallurgical testing and recoveries and other risks of the mining industry; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; share price volatility; competition; and loss of key employees. Additional information on these risks and other factors is included in documents and reports filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators and available at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Company's Annual Information Form and Management Discussion & Analysis.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management of the Company to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the business of the Company or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.