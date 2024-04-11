McWhorter Foundation: C.K. McWhorter to Open Communication With Sovereign Wealth Fund of Norway In Regard To McWhorter Single Family Office Linked Luxury ESG Global Fund Partnership

OSLO, Norway , April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McWhorter Family Single Family Office, esteemed for its discerning investment strategies and commitment to excellence, proudly announces the commencement of strategic discussions with the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Norway. This bold initiative marks a decisive step towards forging an exclusive partnership in the realm of luxury investments and global wealth management, setting the stage for a transformative collaboration of unprecedented sophistication and prestige.



In pursuit of unparalleled excellence and visionary foresight, the McWhorter Family Single Family Office is poised to unveil a groundbreaking venture - a Luxury ESG Global Fund that transcends traditional boundaries and redefines the very essence of elite wealth preservation and growth. With the esteemed Sovereign Wealth Fund of Norway as a potential partner, this visionary endeavor promises to unlock new dimensions of prosperity and sophistication on a global scale.

"At the pinnacle of sophistication and innovation, we envision a future where luxury investments serve as beacons of impact, enduring value and refinement," declares McWhorter. "Through strategic alliances with esteemed institutions like the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Norway, Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG) we are charting a course towards unprecedented success and legacy-building opportunities for generations to come."

The dialogue between the McWhorter Family Single Family Office and the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Norway heralds the dawn of a new era in luxury investment strategy and global partnerships. With a shared commitment to excellence, stewardship, and visionary leadership, this collaboration seeks to redefine industry benchmarks, elevate investment standards, and deliver unparalleled returns for investors worldwide.

As deliberations progress and plans materialize, the Luxury ESG Global Fund emerges as an emblem of sophistication and excellence, poised to set new benchmarks in luxury investment strategy and global collaboration. Stay attuned as the McWhorter Family Single Family Office and the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Norway embark on a transformative journey towards redefining the very essence of wealth management and investment excellence.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfed5f71-6ac1-4a77-b399-fab60089c5fc