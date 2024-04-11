CBO TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

Press release - Availability of the

annual financial report

Sainte-Marie, April 11, 2024, 8p.m.



NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023



CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the annual financial report as of December 31, 2023 have been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority, in ESEF format.



The statements include:

- message from the directors and a presentation of the Group,

- management report,

- social, environmental and societal information,

- corporate governance report,

- 2023 consolidated financial statements,

- 2023 annual financial statements,

- Statutory Auditors' reports,

- agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of 2 May 2024,

- certificate of the person responsible.



The 2023 annual financial report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "Finance / Regulated Information / Financial and non financial documents / Annual reports / 2023 ".

Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com.



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€318.9 million, representing 86% of total assets in value at 31 décembre 2023). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment "C" of the Gai?a-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com

INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

