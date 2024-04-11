Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - WeCopyTrade has established a funded trading platform, WeMasterTrade, aiming to push the boundaries of financial possibilities. It has earned industry acclaim with two prestigious awards from ForexDailyInfo, a leading resource for forex news. These awards recognize WeMasterTrade's exceptional contributions to the fields of financial education and digital trading solutions.

WeMasterTrade



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10455/204848_real_4931aef0-b012-43b8-a267-151013c51350_1.jpeg

The "Best Online Forex Education Provider" award acknowledges WMT's dedication to providing comprehensive and ingenious educational resources to traders of all levels. Curated by a team of industry veterans, the library of free online guides and courses is accessible to all members.

Additionally, the "Best Funded Trader Copy Trading Platform" award underscores WMT's groundbreaking approach to blurring the lines between virtual and real trading. Packed in a real-time digital experience that's indistinguishable from live accounts, WMT's digital platform allows traders to gain practical experience in a safe environment with the added benefit of turning their virtual success into real payouts.

Setting A New Standard in Financial Education

Seeing an unfulfilled demand for cutting-edge educational resources that reflect the real-time realities of the tumultuous finance sector, WMT brought together its experts to envision a novel educational program. That vision translated into the vast library of online courses, guides, and other finance education resources.

Throughout this journey, WMT has maintained an unrelenting commitment to excellence, as proven by its ISO 21001:2018 certification, a rigorous standard for financial education set by ASCERT in the UK. In the world of finance, knowledge from verified and vetted subject matter experts is necessary, and WeMasterTrade's suite of educational resources meets the most rigorous standards.

"Receiving the 'Best Online Forex Education Provider' award is a testament to our team's hard and dedication to providing accessible, practical, and up-to-date educational resources," says Tuan Nguyen, the founder of WeCopyTrade. "We believe that by combining expert insights with an accessible and practical approach, we can empower the next generation of traders to make informed decisions in pursuit of their financial goals. This award is a happy reminder that we're making good progress on that front."

Nguyen's thoughts are echoed in the award comments shared by ForexDailyInfo, as the digital publication praised WeMasterTrade for "empowering traders with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the dynamic world of forex trading."

Opening New Possibilities with an Innovative Funded Trading Platform

As per ForexDailyInfo, WeMasterTrade earned the "Best Funded Trader Copy Trading Platform" award for its commitment to introducing cutting-edge trading solutions. What set WMT apart from competitors in the same award category was the team's ability to craft innovative digital solutions to match the dynamic needs of modern traders, especially beginners.

For most new entrants into finance, learning is just one of the many roadblocks facing them. The other major hindrance is funding. The reality is that most people can't afford to put together a major fund for their trading activities, let alone put it all at risk.

That is where the seed for WeMasterTrade was planted. Leveraging an ingenious combination of virtual trading and vetted match trading, WeMasterTrade allows traders to access virtual capital that's practically indistinguishable from the real deal. WMT users gain access to cutting-edge financial intelligence tools, real-time market data on over 5,000 financial instruments, and the ability to trade them in a true-to-life simulation. In doing so, WeMasterTrade allows learners to put their newly acquired knowledge into practice without exposing themselves to massive risks.

As Nguyen explains, "With WMT's virtual trading platform, users can experiment and learn in a real-world simulated environment under calculated conditions and risk parameters. Better yet, through our proprietary matching solution that leverages algorithmic indicators and the vetting experience of our experts, qualifying traders can translate their virtual trading windfalls into real profit."

Thanking ForexDailyInfo for the award, Nguyen elaborated, "Being recognized as the 'Best Funded Trader Copy Trading Platform' is a significant milestone for WeMasterTrade. This accolade is like a stamp of approval by a trusted authority in the forex space, a mark that validates our innovative approach to virtual trading."

About WeMasterTrade

As a project of WeCopyTrade, WMT represents the cutting-edge possibilities in the realm of modern finance. The platform serves both the educational needs and practical trading requirements of finance enthusiasts through innovative applications. With two prestigious awards and over one hundred verified reviews on TrustPilot, WeMasterTrade has unquestionably struck a chord with the masses through its revolutionary products.

Further details can be accessed at https://wmt.wecopytrade.com/

About WeCopyTrade

WeCopyTrade is the original financial intelligence crowdsourcing platform where traders from any background can publicly share a record of their ongoing activities. Consequently, this allows the most talented financial connoisseurs to emerge naturally, with a verifiable track record backing their expertise. WeCopyTrade allows traders to copy these signal providers for a fee, whereas the signal providers can earn revenue by selling their intelligence for a monthly subscription.

CONTACTS

https://www.wecopytrade.com/

+1 8555 94 3886

support@wecopytrade.com

420 - 744 West Hastings st Vancouver, BC, V6C 1A5

Canada, Vancouver

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204848

SOURCE: WeCopy Fintech Inc.