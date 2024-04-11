DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Apr-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 11 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 126,511 Highest price paid per share: 46.10p Lowest price paid per share: 45.70p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.0256p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,166,040 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,166,040) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.0256p 126,511

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 493 46.00 09:54:11 00069539067TRLO0 XLON 493 46.00 09:54:11 00069539066TRLO0 XLON 50000 46.10 09:56:58 00069539161TRLO0 XLON 163 46.10 10:22:54 00069539721TRLO0 XLON 5079 46.10 10:38:10 00069540073TRLO0 XLON 3015 46.10 11:14:56 00069540915TRLO0 XLON 13990 46.00 11:14:56 00069540919TRLO0 XLON 8910 46.00 11:14:56 00069540920TRLO0 XLON 11456 46.00 12:24:34 00069542308TRLO0 XLON 9866 46.00 12:24:34 00069542309TRLO0 XLON 11153 46.00 12:24:34 00069542314TRLO0 XLON 3267 46.00 12:35:34 00069542594TRLO0 XLON 8626 45.70 14:26:34 00069546167TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

