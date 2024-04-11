Yum! Brands: Taco Bell and Pizza Hut Are Going 'AI-First,' Yum!'s New Tech Chief Says

By Belle Lin

Originally published by The Wall Street Journal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Yum! Brands has a vision for "AI-powered" fast-food in which artificial intelligence shapes nearly every aspect of how its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Habit Burger Grill restaurants are run.

Led by Joe Park, Yum!'s new chief digital and technology officer, the fast-food giant has been increasing its investment in technology and automation. About 45%, or about $30 billion, of Louisville, Ky.-based Yum!'s sales are digital, Park said, roughly double the level in 2019.

Yum! Brands has worked to consolidate customer data for its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Habit Burger Grill brands. PHOTO: MICHAEL NAGLE/BLOOMBERG NEWS

