BNK Invest, Inc.: BenfordsLawStocks.com Launches, Providing New Analysis Tools to the Investing Community

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / "When we first learned about Benford's Law, we were highly surprised by its findings," said BNK Invest's Chief Operating Officer. "Then once we came to understand why the law works, our next thought was about how we could apply it as a research tool for investors."

Today BNK Invest announces the launch of the "Benford's Law STOCKS" website, which provides a unique look into public company SEC filings, by studying their conformity to the expected Benford's Law distribution of numbers.

Suppose the average person receives their favorite stock's annual shareholder/stockholder letter and 10K filing in the mail. Thumbing through that document, the average person might assume the odds of encountering a number beginning with a "1" should be the same as a number beginning with a "5" or a "9" ... but it turns out that Benford's Law results in a vastly different outcome.

To learn what the expected outcome is (and why), and to see how closely the annual 10K (and quarterly 10Q) filings of stocks you own conform to the Benford's Law pattern, visit the new website, at www.benfordslawstocks.com.

A companion website has also been launched to read full shareholder letters and annual reports, at www.stockholderletter.com. Reading current and past letters to shareholders can bring important insights into the investment thesis of a given company.

About BNK Invest, Inc

The websites referenced in this article is owned and operated by online media company BNK Invest, Inc. BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

Contact Information:

info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc

