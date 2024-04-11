New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - InAmerica Education is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated annual College Carnival, themed "Competition, Changes, and Truths." This virtual event, scheduled for April 10th to April 12th and April 15th to April 19th, aims to provide students with invaluable insights into the college admissions process and beyond.





InAmerica Education



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/205098_image11.jpg

The College Carnival will feature six dynamic segments, offering students a diverse array of learning opportunities. Highlights include panel discussions with admissions committees, former school heads, and board members, providing firsthand insights into admissions practices at elite US institutions. Moreover, attendees will have the chance to explore student research programs, summer programs, personalized projects, and academic competitions, among other engaging activities.

"At InAmerica Education, we are committed to empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their academic and professional journeys," said Joshua Mauro, Associate Director of Consulting and Outreach at InAmerica Education. "Our College Carnival serves as a comprehensive platform for students to explore various extracurricular activities, research opportunities, and competitive engagements, ultimately shaping their college applications and future academic pursuits."

The event will also feature interactive sessions with alumni, who will share their firsthand experiences in the college admissions process, offering valuable insights and practical advice for prospective applicants. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from an HR Global Recruitment expert, gaining valuable tips and strategies for career readiness in today's competitive job market.

Overall, InAmerica's College Carnival promises to be an enriching and informative experience for students, parents, educators, and college counselors alike. To register for this event or learn more, prospective attendees are encouraged to reach out to InAmerica's WeChat assistant or email info@inamericaedu.com.

About InAmerica Education:

Founded on the principles of diversity, inclusion, and excellence in 2013, InAmerica Education offers a comprehensive range of programs and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of a globalized world. From facilitating study abroad programs and language immersion experiences to organizing international conferences and workshops, they strive to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western educational systems. InAmerica's team of more than 120 people comprises seasoned educators, industry experts, and cultural ambassadors who are passionate about facilitating meaningful connections and empowering individuals to thrive in an interconnected world. InAmerica is committed to promoting cross-cultural understanding, academic collaboration, and professional development opportunities for students, educators, and professionals alike.

Contact:



Joshua Mauro

Associate Director of Consulting and Outreach

InAmerica Education

info@inamericaedu.com

https://www.inamericaedu.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205098

SOURCE: 500Newswire, LLC